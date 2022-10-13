75°
EBRSO investigating deadly overnight crash that killed 38-year-old woman

Thursday, October 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning that left a woman dead.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was traveling north on Tucker Road when it left the road, hit a ditch, and flipped over. Deputies later confirmed the crash killed Marquita Jackson, 38. 

A passenger in the vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

