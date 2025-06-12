89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Husband shot wife then himself in domestic murder-suicide on Boone Drive

1 hour 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 3:11 PM June 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two elderly people were found dead Thursday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide that happened along Boone Drive. 

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home around 10:30 a.m. where they discovered two bodies, identified as Donald Buller, 85, and his wife Leah Buller, 79.

Deputies said evidence indicates that Donald Buller shot his wife before shooting himself.

Trending News

Donald Buller was a former Baton Rouge Police officer, retiring as a captain in 1996. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days