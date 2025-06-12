89°
EBRSO: Husband shot wife then himself in domestic murder-suicide on Boone Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two elderly people were found dead Thursday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide that happened along Boone Drive.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home around 10:30 a.m. where they discovered two bodies, identified as Donald Buller, 85, and his wife Leah Buller, 79.
Deputies said evidence indicates that Donald Buller shot his wife before shooting himself.
Donald Buller was a former Baton Rouge Police officer, retiring as a captain in 1996.
