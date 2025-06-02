78°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Deputies investigating after two people arrive to hospital with gunshot wounds
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are trying to sort out what happened after two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds Monday evening.
They arrived at a medical facility shortly after 8 p.m., but it's still unclear where the shooting happened.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were searching the area near Hooper Road Park on Guynell Drive but are still looking for information.
Deputies were roping off areas near the entrance with crime scene tape.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Katrina: 20 years after the storm
-
Drainage ditch threatens home, owner waits for parish update
-
Baton Rouge's bishop says Pope Leo XIV's name is fitting, faces societal...
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
VIDEO: Escaped inmate Antoine Massey says he was 'let out,' pleads for...