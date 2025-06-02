78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Deputies investigating after two people arrive to hospital with gunshot wounds

1 hour 27 minutes ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 8:54 PM June 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are trying to sort out what happened after two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds Monday evening. 

They arrived at a medical facility shortly after 8 p.m., but it's still unclear where the shooting happened. 

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were searching the area near Hooper Road Park on Guynell Drive but are still looking for information. 

Deputies were roping off areas near the entrance with crime scene tape. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days