EBRSO arrests 2 members of '448' street gang, 2 more at large; seizes crack cocaine, Dodge Charger

2 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 7:49 PM June 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested members of a street gang after a narcotics bust, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Officials said the gang, known as "448", were involved in drug trafficking and violent crimes in Baton Rouge. 

Across five different addresses, officials seized nearly 30 pounds of marijuana, four ounces of crack cocaine, a 2019 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen, and $15,000.

Keshaun Young, 24 and Terius Hawkins, 23, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute narcotics amongst other drug charges. Two others, Jasen Young, 49, and Cameron Johnson, 21, are at large.

