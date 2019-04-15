Latest Weather Blog
Superintendent Warren Drake honored with national award
BATON ROUGE - Warren Drake has been named Superintendent of the Year by Magnet Schools of America.
According to a release from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the national association recognizes "the important work of leadership within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System to keep magnet schools a priority in the portfolio of school choice options."
"Superintendent Drake has done a phenomenal job building magnet school culture in his district,” said Todd Mann, Executive Director of Magnet Schools of America. “Because of him, more East Baton Rouge Parish students have access to a high-quality magnet education. We are grateful for his leadership, and thrilled to celebrate his accomplishments.”
According to officials, the school system has over 41,000 students making it the second largest school system in the state.
Drake said he was honored to be the recipient of the award.
"As the superintendent of a district with students of diverse needs, I understand the importance of Magnet Programs, a choice option that has provided thousands of families with the opportunity to enroll and embrace innovative and specialized programs, which is the reason I have expanded seats in magnet schools,” said Drake.
