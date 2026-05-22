EBR Schools to provide free summer meals for kids in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced it will be providing free summer meals for children across the parish on Friday.

The school system's Child Nutrition Program will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old and younger from May 26 to July 23.

Meals will be available Monday through Thursday at several school campuses, housing authority locations and libraries throughout the parish.

Families may also register to pick up meals at designated middle and high school sites.

“We know that many families rely on school meals during the academic year, and this program helps ensure children continue receiving nutritious meals throughout the summer months,” Ellen Hill, director of the EBR Schools Child Nutrition Program, said.

Elementary school meal pickup times will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Middle and high school pickup times will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Click here to view a full list of sites offering summer meals.