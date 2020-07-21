EBR Schools making 'update' to restarting school; News conference set for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is exploring the possibility of delaying in-person classes on campus by a few weeks.

New school district superintendent Leslie Brown spent Monday and Tuesday talking with board members about options. People involved with the conversations told WBRZ, suggestions have been made to keep kids at home until after Labor Day.

The school system announced a news conference will be held Wednesday (July 22) to discuss changes and said it was not prepared to reveal specifics early, as many plans were still being finalized. The school district said parents and staff will have ample time to prepare for any changes.

Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson posted on social media Monday night, it was likely classes would be virtual until “at least” Labor Day.

The district said specific plans will be finalized late Tuesday and shared Wednesday. Watch the news conference on WBRZ Plus, which is always streaming online here, around 10 a.m.

At first, the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System had eyed a return to campus between August 6 and 10, though plans were organized before a summertime surge in coronavirus cases.

The governor announced Tuesday (July 21), the state will remain in a paused re-opening, remaining in Phase 2 until at least August 7.

Click HERE for the latest on the virus spread in Louisiana.