Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools expands protocol to allow Narcan and other opioid antagonists ready for emergencies
BATON ROUGE - The EBR school board has expanded its protocol to allow trained school personnel to use Narcan on campus. The school system told WBRZ that EBR has been providing Narcan on campuses for the past two years. In December 2022, EBR schools started keeping Narcan in the case of overdose emergencies.
Stacey Dupre serves as the Chief Officer for Support and Special Projects in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says that it is great that no school in the parish has had to use Narcan.
"Although I'm not an expert with drugs in the community, there has been an increase in opioid use in the community. We are very fortunate in the school system to not have used any of Narcan products."
Anti-drug activist Tonja Myles was one of the first people to fight for Narcan to get into schools and says that she is happy that EBR has had Narcan as a precautionary rather than having to use them.
"The fact that this now, or has been, in schools since 2022 [is] amazing, because at the end of the day, I hope it never happens, but if it does, we need to have everything in place to save their lives," Myles said.
Myles said having Narcan on campus is just as important as having AEDs or Epi-Pens for emergencies.
"This is prevention, is making sure nothing like this ever happens on any campus, and so we have to always make sure we are ahead of anything," Myles said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...