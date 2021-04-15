EBR School System to host virtual teacher job fair Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting a virtual teacher job fair, Thursday.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to begin registering immediately.

Officials explained their reason for creating the job fair in a news release, stating, "COVID-19 presented unique challenges to the traditional hiring processes for educators seeking employment for the 2021-2022 school year. The EBRPSS Human Resources Department has not allowed these challenges to slow down recruitment efforts to discover qualified job candidates."

The news release continued, "The pandemic created a need for a virtual hiring option and the experience exceeded expectations for all involved. The traditional job fair will now be held in a completely virtual environment."

On Thursday, April 15, the job fair will take place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (CST) on the Premier Virtual Platform.

Both local and out-of-state candidates are invited to attend and learn more about the Parish's teaching opportunities.

The platform will also allow attendees to visit virtual hiring rooms created by various EBR schools.

Each hiring room will offer potential employees more information about open positions as well as the opportunity to research schools through websites, view videos/ social media, and interact in live chat/video interviews with school leaders.

Certified teachers or candidates in state-approved, alternative certification programs can click here to preregister. Applicants will be able to create a profile, upload a current resume, and provide certification information.

Any individuals who are interested in applying to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System are invited to visit the website at www.ebrschools.org or email the Recruitment Manager, Dana Morrison at dmorrison27@ebrschools.org.