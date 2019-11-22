EBR school system holding town hall meetings to help select next superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Residents are invited to a series of public meetings that will help school officials narrow down their search for the next East Baton Rouge superintendent.

The meetings will be run by JG Consulting and the information collected there, and via an online survey, will help create a job profile that will be presented to the board on December 12.

The meeting dates can be found below.

Dec. 3, @ 6 p.m. - McKinley Middle

Dec. 9 @ 6 p.m. - Glen Oaks High

Dec. 17 @ 6 p.m. - Woodlawn High