EBR school district delays classes Friday as bus drivers call out sick
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed late Friday morning that schools in the district would start two hours late due to bus drivers calling out sick.
Numerous parents contacted WBRZ on Friday saying they were blindsided when their children were not picked up. In a press release sent shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, the school system said that buildings would be open and that teachers and staff would be on site for parents who choose to drop their kids off.
It wasn't clear exactly how many drivers called out Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the school district tells WBRZ that students will not be penalized if they are late or if they miss classes entirely on Friday.
The sickout comes just a day after the EBR school board approved stipends for bus drivers, who had been pushing for permanent pay raises as the school system grapples with personnel shortages.
This is a developing story.
