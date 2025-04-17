EBR school board votes yes on placing cameras on school buses

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge School Board voted yes Thursday night on a proposal that would place cameras on school buses that can store video up to 60 days.

The school board agreed to pay a total of $3.5 million over the next five years for cameras from Pro-Vision Solutions. Each bus will have four cameras on the outside and four on the inside. Motion will turn the cameras on, and they will record for a minimum of 10 minutes.

All 500 buses used by the district will receive cameras.

EBR Parish School System intends to start the installation on June 2, 2025.

The cameras will be paid off at the end of a five-year contract. After that, the district will only need to spend money on data storage.