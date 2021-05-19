78°
EBR officials issue statement regarding storm-related delays in solid waste collection

BATON ROUGEAmid Tuesday's closures of East Baton Rouge Parish schools and government offices as residents cleaned up flooded homes, it's likely no surprise that certain aspects of routine governmental services also faced challenges due to Monday night's storm.

According to local officials, one critical service that experienced collection issues on Monday and Tuesday was the agency that oversees the collection of solid waste throughout the parish, Republic Services.

In a Tuesday evening news release, officials with the EBR Mayor's office said Republic Services trucks were not able to complete services Monday evening due to safety concerns as severe weather began affecting the area.

The release went on to explain that collection issues were compounded Tuesday with major street closures and neighborhood flooding.

The mayor's office said Bluebonnet Blvd, Siegen Lane, Acadian Thruway and Stanford Ave were closed due to flooding, which created a traffic gridlock on Perkins Road, Lee/College Drive, and Highland Road.

"The Gardere area, Magnolia Woods and Riverbend are some of the neighborhoods where street flooding prevented the trucks from servicing those areas," the news release stated. "Trucks have also experienced up to 2-1/2 hour traffic delays going to and from the landfill."

Officials say any garbage routes that Republic Service trucks missed Tuesday will be serviced on  Friday. The news release added that missed recycling routes and trash/bulky-trash/woody-debris collection are expected to take place next Tuesday (May 25).

Click here for more information on local trash collection. 

