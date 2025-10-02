74°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR deputies arrest man accused of raping 7-year-old girl, encouraging her to have sex with her brother
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of molesting two young children in 2023 was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.
Deputies began investigating 41-year-old Shalom Moalem-Rabi in May after receiving a tip from the FBI alleging that he raped a 7-year-old girl on multiple occasions and made the girl and her 5-year-old brother "fondle his penis."
Moalem-Rabi also encouraged the siblings to have sex with each other.
"They let us do sex," the young girl told authorities during the investigation.
Trending News
Moalem-Rabi was arrested and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile, as well as one count each of first-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hammond Police identify woman who allegedly shoplifted over $900 of fragrances from...
-
Louisiana Department of Health acquires SNAP
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens before Gonzales, St. Gabriel exit after...
-
Baton Rouge General hosts 'Protect Your Pumpkins' event for Breast Cancer Awareness...
-
EBR deputies arrest man accused of raping 7-year-old girl, encouraging her to...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11