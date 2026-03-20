EBR Council on Aging hosts 5th annual Senior Skip Day for elderly residents in the capital area

BATON ROUGE —The EBR Council on Aging hosted its fifth annual Senior Skip Day on Friday at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Seniors were given the opportunity to enjoy live music, dancing, speed dating and a car giveaway.

The event highlighted the importance of breaking social isolation by keeping seniors socially engaged, active and connected to their community.