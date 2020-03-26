Sixth person dies in EBR due to COVID-19: 86-year-old with pre-existing conditions

EAST BATON ROUGE - Six people have died in East Baton Rouge related to coronavirus, the coroner revealed Thursday morning in a new update on the ongoing virus fight in EBR.

Click HERE for late-breaking, state-wide data on patients and care.

Thursday, the coroner said an 86-year-old male resident of Baton Rouge died due to the virus.

"He had presented to the hospital on March 21, 2020. He was confirmed to be COVID-19 virus positive through lab testing. Co-morbidities were present," the coroner said in a statement Thursday.

"This brings our COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 6 here in East Baton Rouge Parish [as of 3/26/20]."

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the coroner released the names of the five who died. Click HERE to read the coroner's details on their illnesses and cause of death.

Earlier in the week, the EBR Coroner addressed the public regarding recent coronavirus-related deaths via a livestream on Facebook.

Click below to watch the video.

The people to die in EBR - both men and women - ranged in age from 44, the youngest, to 90, the oldest. At least five had complications from respiratory distress or pneumonia caused by COVID-19, the coroner said.

The local reports conflict with the state-wide data shared by the Louisiana Department of Health because the state counts patients and deaths in the parish in which the resident lives; The EBR local report involves all patients who died in the parish, despite where they may be from - in some situations, the patient is from elsewhere but was hospitalized in Baton Rouge.