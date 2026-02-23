59°
Latest Weather Blog
East Side Fire Department responds to early morning 18-wheeler fire
BATON ROUGE — The East Side Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler fire early Sunday morning.
According to the department, East Side Engine 913 and Chief 905 arrived around 2:30 a.m. to find the truck completely engulfed in flames. Crews quickly contained the fire to prevent it from extending into the nearby woods.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the fire department for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trader Joe's issues recall after consumers find glass in fried rice products
-
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduces new initiative investing in students
-
Survive, don't drive: Why calling 911 is the critical link in heart...
-
2une In Previews: Hondo Rodeo Festival coming to New Orleans with music,...
-
Family raising money for LSU Tiger Girl injured in car wreck