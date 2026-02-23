East Side Fire Department responds to early morning 18-wheeler fire

BATON ROUGE — The East Side Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler fire early Sunday morning.

According to the department, East Side Engine 913 and Chief 905 arrived around 2:30 a.m. to find the truck completely engulfed in flames. Crews quickly contained the fire to prevent it from extending into the nearby woods.

WBRZ has reached out to the fire department for more information.