East Iberville Parish residents no longer under water boil advisory

Friday, July 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Parish residents are no longer under a water boil advisory, officials announced Thursday.

Officials placed East Iberville Water customers under a boil advisory earlier this week after the water system experienced a loss of pressure following a leak.

This happened Wednesday and water service was restored by that evening with the advisory in place. 

