Iberville Parish: Water restored, boil advisory in place
PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers should have their water restored as of 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials advise there may be little pressure until the system is full of water. The boil advisory remains in effect until water testing sampling is completing.
