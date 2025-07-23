83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish: Water restored, boil advisory in place

4 hours 25 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 4:29 PM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers should have their water restored as of 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Trending News

Officials advise there may be little pressure until the system is full of water. The boil advisory remains in effect until water testing sampling is completing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days