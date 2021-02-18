East Feliciana Rural Water system under boil water advisory due to severe winter weather

The East Feliciana Rural Water system issued a Voluntary Boil Advisory for its customers due to the severe winter weather.

East Feliciana Rural Water system is currently under a Boil Advisory for the following sites:

-- Gurley

-- Dawson

-- Hwy 964

-- Turner

-- Bluff Creek

-- Plank / Gross / Battle

The systems have lost pressure and customers are now without water service, according to EFRW.

Crews are working to pressurize the system and inspect the water mains for damage. The issue could take 8 hours or more depending on repairs.



As of right now services are gradually being restored in the Dawson Road area, down Highway 19 to Highway 10, and continuing west to the Line Road area and east to Highway 955.

For updates you can visit the EFRW website: https://www.eastfelicianaruralwater.com/special-bulletins2.html