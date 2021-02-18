36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Feliciana Rural Water system under boil water advisory due to severe winter weather

2 hours 3 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, February 18 2021 Feb 18, 2021 February 18, 2021 3:25 PM February 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

The East Feliciana Rural Water system issued a Voluntary Boil Advisory for its customers due to the severe winter weather. 

East Feliciana Rural Water system is currently under a Boil Advisory for the following sites:

-- Gurley

-- Dawson
-- Hwy 964

-- Turner

-- Bluff Creek

-- Plank / Gross / Battle

The systems have lost pressure and customers are now without water service, according to EFRW.   

Crews are working to pressurize the system and inspect the water mains for damage. The issue could take 8 hours or more depending on repairs.  


As of right now services are gradually being restored in the Dawson Road area, down Highway 19 to Highway 10, and continuing west to the Line Road area and east to Highway 955.

For updates you can visit the EFRW website: https://www.eastfelicianaruralwater.com/special-bulletins2.html 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days