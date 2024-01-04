59°
East Feliciana Parish deputy arrested for introducing contraband into correctional facility, malfeasance

By: Adam Burruss

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A East Feliciana Sheriff's Office deputy was fired Wednesday and arrested Thursday for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and malfeasance in office.

Kevoisier Franklin, 24, worked for the office for about four months before the office received credible information that a corrections employee potentially brought in contraband. He was fired after an internal investigation and was booked into the parish prison on one count each of introducing contraband into a correctional facility and malfeasance in office.

Sheriff Jeff Travis issued the following statement:

"It is unfortunate for all when it becomes necessary for us to arrest someone we thought as of one our own. Through his actions Franklin violated the sacred trust of his fellow employees, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and most importantly the citizens of our Parish he had sworn to serve and protect. Nothing is more reprehensible. My office does not and will not tolerate illegal or immoral behavior by our employees. As evidenced by this event, such behavior will be dealt with swiftly and forcefully by my office. The findings of our investigation are being turned over to the District Attorney for his review."

