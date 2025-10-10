80°
Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools celebrate World Mental Health Day
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System celebrated World Mental Health Day on Friday across the district.
Mental Health Day, a global effort to raise awareness and promote well-being, was symbolized by students and staff wearing green, a color that represents hope, renewal and growth.
"We believe mental health is just as important as physical health and deserves equal attention," Director of EBR Schools Mental Health Services Dr. Bridgette Webster said.
Trending News
The schools hosted events like scavenger hunts, giveaways and educational sessions in celebration of the day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair
-
Two Louisiana residents report severe illness following counterfeit Botox injection, LDH says
-
Judge tosses out Drake's defamation lawsuit against label over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not...
-
Two Baton Rouge men among three cited by LDWF for having 163...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show's power paragliders show off...
Sports Video
-
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison