East Baton Rouge Parish Library begins offering hotspots to increase internet access

Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Library

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is circulating 500 hotspots to provide high-speed internet access to people outside of the branch libraries.

The two-year pilot program allows patrons to borrow the devices up to 12 weeks.

The library said it started the program to provide mobile internet access to those who need it, something it found was necessary during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. The hotspots can be used for remote work, online learning, tele-health, educational and personal use.

"The Library is excited to offer an additional means for the public to access the internet and vital digital services," Library Director Spencer Watts said in a prepared statement. "These devices provide an additional means to help bridge the digital divide. It offers another avenue for people to obtain the tremendous advantages that can be realized through a ready, flexible connection to the information infrastructure."

The hotpots are available for library cardholders at the Baker, Carver, Delmont Gardens, Eden Park, Main and Scotlandville branches.