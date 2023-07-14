Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge deputies arrest man and woman in separate child porn cases
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced two separate arrests for possession of child porn.
Christopher Bryant Miller, 61, and Ashlyn M. Duplechain, 27, were both arrested for possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The sheriff's office said they were arrested in separate cases.
Miller's charges included 100 counts of possession of child porn.
EBRSO received multiple tips from tech companies regarding child porn associated with Miller's email and phone number. Overall, the police received four tips containing a total of 893 images and videos of child sexual abuse from the span of May to June 6.
Trending News
For Duplechain's arrest, Dropbox reported one video containing child porn on June 12, which police linked to Duplechain's email account.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meteor lit up the sky in south Louisiana early Friday morning
-
Reported meteor spotted early Friday morning
-
BATON ROUGE ZYDECO: New hockey team name, logo revealed; more info about...
-
East Baton Rouge School Board selects budget for the 2023-2024 school year
-
Funding officially in place; Comite River diversion project costs covered