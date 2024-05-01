87°
East Ascension seniors celebrate the last day of school in a traditional way
GONZALES - If you attended East Ascension High School, you know the traditional way seniors celebrate their last day of school: to jump into the campus pond.
The class of 2024 joined in on the long-running tradition this morning, and drone footage from the school captured the seniors' triumphant moment.
