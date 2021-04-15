70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early morning storm brings thunder, lightning, and dangerous road conditions

5 hours 50 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 6:49 AM April 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, severe weather swept through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. 

Residents reported waking up to raucous thunder and lightning around 6 a.m. 

Across the state, over 2,700 power outages were reported as of 6:38 a.m., with the majority in Jefferson Parish. 

Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge Parish reported approximately 172 outages and Ascension, 129.

Residents were urged to use caution while navigating the roadways. The early morning downpour impacted Baton Rouge areas that are prone to flooding.

Drivers were warned that standing water was spotted at South Acadian Thruway and Claycut Road. 

WBRZ's meteorologists are keeping viewers updated on weather conditions throughout the morning on 2une In.

Click here to watch live weather and news reports online until 9 a.m.

Throughout the remainder of the day, WBRZ’s Weather Team will keep viewers updated via television newscasts and online platforms.

Follow the weather team on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates. 

