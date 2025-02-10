Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sets the NFL's season rushing record, including the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 31 yards in the first half of the Super Bowl and set the NFL season rushing record, postseason included, topping the mark of 2,476 yards set by Terrell Davis.

The AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley needed only 30 yards to top Davis’ total set in 1998 when he helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl. Also that season, Davis was the last running back to win Super Bowl MVP.

Barkley ran the ball on the first offensive play of the Super Bowl and finally got the mark after a slow first half on a 2-yard run on the last play of the half. Barkley had 12 carries for 31 yards for a measly 2.6 yards per carry. He averaged 5.8 yards in the regular season.

The Eagles were fine without Barkley’s usually spectacular production. Thanks to two interceptions by the defense and two total touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, the Eagles led the Chiefs 24-0 at halftime.