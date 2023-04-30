65°
DWI checkpoint to be conducted on Jan. 12

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 12 2017 Jan 12, 2017 January 12, 2017 6:27 PM January 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Multiple law enforcement agencies will conducting a DWI checkpoint on Jan. 12.

Officers will be screening drivers entering the checkpoint for signs of impairment and will also enforce any other visible violations.

The exact location of the checkpoint will not be released in advance, however the checkpoint will be conducted within Baton Rouge city limits. 

According to BRPD, the checkpoint will be on Thursday and continue into the early morning hours of Friday.

