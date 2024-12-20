Dutchtown Primary School hosts 'Dads on Duty' to encourage students, make connections in community

GEISMAR — Dutchtown Primary School hosted its “Dads on Duty” initiative on Friday to encourage parents to become involved in building positive relationships in the community.

The initiative, held on the last Friday of the month, had dads greet students as they disembarked the bus and left the carpool line with words of encouragement and high fives.

The dads also had a chance to dress up in holiday attire.