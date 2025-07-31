Dutchtown High educator chosen as 2026 New Teacher of the Year

GEISMAR - A teacher at Dutchtown High School was honored as the 2026 New Teacher of the Year.

Olivia Francois teaches 10th-grade civics in Ascension Parish at her alma mater.

The Louisiana Department of Education said Francois was recognized for displaying Outstanding Professional Promise while she was working for her graduate degree, and that her teaching approach shows academic excellence and investment in her personal growth.