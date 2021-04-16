65°
Latest Weather Blog
Duo caught breaking into storage units; $8k worth of stolen property recovered
BATON ROUGE - Two men were apprehended by the EBRSO early Friday morning after being caught breaking into storage units.
Michael Cashio, 42, and Jarred Bardsley, 30, stole approximately $6,000 worth of tools and a $2,000 trailer from units at the business, A Storage Place, located in the 1600 block of O'Neal Lane.
Both men are charged with 6 counts of simple burglary and one count of felony theft. Additionally, Bardsley was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Trending News
The sheriff's office says more charges may be pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
-
Second body recovered miles from lift boat as Coast Guard continues search...
-
Defense lawyers questioning BRPD drug squad cases amid corruption investigation
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Couple attacked by rabid bobcat in their driveway
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees