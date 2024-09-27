Dunham Tigers take down Ascension Catholic Bulldogs 21-18 in Game of the Week

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham Tigers used a couple of big plays from quarterback Elijah Haven and a stiffening defense to hold back the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs run game on Thursday night.

Dunham got the go ahead touchdown run from Havens in the fourth quarter to win 21-18 in what was a back-and-forth affair between the two potent offenses.

Haven had a pair of big plays in the win, the first a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Washington in the first half and the second an 65 yard touchdown that put the Tigers in the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Haven finished the night with 71 rushing yards and 84 passing yards.

Despite the expected fireworks from the offenses, both teams defenses proved to be the story as it was a tight game at the half with the Bulldogs pulling head 13-7. Ascension Catholic running back Chad Elzy finished with 116 yards rushing on 27 carries.