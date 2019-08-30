Drivers prepare for winter weather conditions across state

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Residents in four parishes and two Mississippi counties are preparing for freezing conditions while under a winter weather advisory.



In East and West Feliciana Parishes, road crews are getting ready for wet roads and freezing temperatures. Black ice could be a big problem for drivers.



"Can you imagine?" resident Ernestine James said. "People don't know how to drive when it's dry, so can you imagine ice? We are going to be running over each other, all in the ditch and everything."



Freezing temperatures are the biggest concern in these areas. Before sunrise Saturday, News 2's weather experts predict temperatures could fall into the mid 20's. Water left on roads and bridges could make a mess for drivers.



East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis warns residents "if it's not absolutely necessary to get out, that they try to stay out of those conditions."



"Because it is a little more difficult for law enforcement to get to you to help you during those times," Travis adds.



In West Feliciana power crews just got all the lights back on from Monday's heavy rains. Now, road crews are expecting to start preparing bridges across the paris by early Friday afternoon.



Schools in East and West Feliciana Parishes have already announced plans to dismiss classes early Friday. You can read more about the school closures here.