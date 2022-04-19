Driver wanted after deadly hit and run in Covington neighborhood

COVINGTON - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Monday evening.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about a man lying on Helenbirg Road near Covington. When authorities arrived, they noted the man appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Murphy Majorca. Majorca was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Security footage from the area showed what is believed to be a white, early 2000s model single-cab Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the STPSO traffic division at 985-276-1310.