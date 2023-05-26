Driver pinned under car after crash on Greenwell Springs Road; victim airlifted

CENTRAL - A crash on Greenwell Springs Road left the driver of a car pinned under their vehicle early Friday morning.

The roadway was closed in both directions between Magnolia Bridge and Magnolia Bend Roads after a vehicle overturned, ejecting its driver and leaving them pinned beneath the car around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

AirMed transported the driver from the scene in critical condition.

The roadway was reopened at 9:20 a.m..