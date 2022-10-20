63°
Driver killed after crashing vehicle into tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening

Thursday, October 20 2022
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A driver was killed after crashing their vehicle into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening.

Sources said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road near Alphonse Forbes Road.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

