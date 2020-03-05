Driver injures himself and others in 3rd offense DWI crash

BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested Tuesday evening after injuring a driver while operating a vehicle under the influence and refusing to cooperate with police and first responders.

Aaron Tucker, 39 years old, was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger above the speed limit on Evangeline St. around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a 2004 GMC Yukon, injuring the driver inside of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. Tucker was also injured with several facial and head lacerations, however, he was combative and refused transport by EMS on the scene, police say.

The police report states that Tucker was asked about his alcohol consumption at the scene of the crash and was unable to keep a steady balance. Tucker told police that he had consumed "at least two 24 oz Bud Light beers in the last two hours" before getting behind the wheel.

Refusing a police escort, he was put into handcuffs and had to be "double-locked." Police say the odor of alcoholic beverages became overwhelming in the vehicle.

Tucker informed officers that he could not move his legs and refused to walk from the police unit to the breath alcohol test, according to the police report. He was then transferred by EMS to OLOL for medical treatment.

Due to Tucker's inability to take the breath alcohol test, a blood test was taken by the ER staff at OLOL.

Aaron Tucker was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on March 4 and charged with vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation of a vehicle, and (3rd offense) operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police say Tucker has prior drug/narcotic arrests in addition to his DWI arrests. The blood sample is currently at the lab for analysis.