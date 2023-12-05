61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Drive-thru drop-off' set for Wednesday for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

1 hour 19 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 11:32 AM December 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The annual drive to help local families put presents under their trees takes another step forward on Wednesday, when WBRZ and Essential Credit Union team up for a "drive-thru drop-off" benefiting Sylvia's Toys for Children.

Donations can be made from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Essential Credit Union operations center at 2370 Towne Center Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Essential employees will be on hand to collect donated toys, and donors will receive some "Essential goodies" as a thank you.

Those unable to make the drive-thru event can bring items for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas to any Essential branch through Dec. 13, and at Chick-Fil-A locations in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Denham Springs.

Trending News

You may also donate a monetary gift using the link: https://sylviastoysforchristmas.org/donate/

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days