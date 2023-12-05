'Drive-thru drop-off' set for Wednesday for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - The annual drive to help local families put presents under their trees takes another step forward on Wednesday, when WBRZ and Essential Credit Union team up for a "drive-thru drop-off" benefiting Sylvia's Toys for Children.

Donations can be made from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Essential Credit Union operations center at 2370 Towne Center Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Essential employees will be on hand to collect donated toys, and donors will receive some "Essential goodies" as a thank you.

Those unable to make the drive-thru event can bring items for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas to any Essential branch through Dec. 13, and at Chick-Fil-A locations in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Denham Springs.

You may also donate a monetary gift using the link: https://sylviastoysforchristmas.org/donate/