Drew Brees will be in capital city Saturday for grand opening of immersive sporting goods store
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, football star Drew Brees will be in Baton Rouge to celebrate the grand opening of an immersive sporting goods store.
The DICK'S House of Sport will open inside the the Mall of Louisiana on Friday. The House of Sport features in-store experiences such as a climbing wall, golf bays and cages where customers can try out equipment for softball, baseball, lacrosse and soccer before they make a purchase.
Drew Brees will be at the grand opening ceremony on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. Brian Thomas will also be at the store on Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m..
The ceremony on Friday will also be open to the public. Guests can receive freebies and doorbuster deals when the store opens at 9 a.m..
