Drew Brees meets his Lafayette-based doppelganger

Jeremy Hohle with Drew Brees Photo: The Advocate

LAFAYETTE - Jeremy Hohle, a Lafayette gym owner who has an uncanny resemblance to Drew Brees, finally had the chance to meet his famous lookalike.

According to the Advocate, when Hohle dressed as Drew Brees during the Saints game against the Cardinals, Hohle looked so much like the well-known quarterback that his picture was featured on national television during a Saint's game with the caption, 'Not Drew Brees.'

This directed quite a bit of attention Hohle's way, even some attention from the football star himself.

Brees met up with Hohle on Tuesday, while he was in Lafayette to promote his latest business venture, a family entertainment center set to open in November on Pinhook Road.

Brees took a selfie with his Doppelganger and The Advocate says Hohle told Brees that meeting him fulfilled a lifelong dream.