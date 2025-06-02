Drainage ditch threatens home, owner waits for parish update

BATON ROUGE - A home in Sharon Hills off of Hooper Road sits on the edge of a drainage canal leading to a BREC park pond. The woman who lives in that home wrote to 2 On Your Side about her trouble with erosion and her struggle calling attention to the issue.

"I can't enjoy my yard, my property at all," Shemekia Vaughn said.

For several years, Vaughn says she has been watching her yard disintegrate into the drainage ditch that runs along the south side of her home. Her front yard is washing away, exposing tree roots and dirt. Two large pipes dump stormwater into the ditch that flows between two properties and into a BREC park pond.

The prolonged situation has washed away the dirt from her home's foundation. In the backyard, Vaughn says it's worse; holes are forming. She's placed bricks and pieces of sheet metal up against her fence to prevent the dirt from washing away.

"Big holes a body can fit through," she said.

It's the reason why she won't let small members of her family play in the backyard. Vaughn says she's been in contact with the city parish over the years and the last time she heard from someone was about a year ago.

"He told me it is something that they have to fix, but the problem is that they are behind tremendously on work. That's not my problem," Vaughn said.

She's waiting for answers and a timeline from the parish. While she waits, her fence is at risk of falling into the drainage ditch. Vaughn doesn't want to think about what it could be doing to her home.

The city parish says it will return to Vaughn's home to inspect the area and share the details of what it finds.