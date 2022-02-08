50°
Dozens of vehicles broken into during Chewbacchus parade in New Orleans

2 hours 25 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, February 08 2022 Feb 8, 2022 February 08, 2022 7:21 AM February 08, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Revelers were greeted with shattered glass and missing valuables when they returned to their vehicles after one of New Orleans' first parades of the Mardi Gras season. 

The break-ins happened Saturday in Marigny as Chewbacchus, New Orleans' Star Wars-themed parade, rolled through the area. WWL-TV reported dozens of cars were burglarized. 

“My friend yelled all the cars are hit and I was thinking he was exaggerating. Sure enough I go out, all the cars were hit,” said Quennell Foster, who was eating at a restaurant near the parade route. “I’m not going to say that that crime and the situations are going to make me leave, it just really puts me in a condition of am I really safe here?” 

Lom Hassen, who's lived in New Orleans for 25 years, says the influx of tourism in the neighborhood makes it a prime target for thieves. 

“I think the crime is directly linked to that,” Hassen told WWL-TV. “It weakens our ability to work together and work with NOPD to curve these crimes in our neighborhood."

The New Orleans Police Department said it is looking into the burglaries.

