Latest Weather Blog
Dozens of employers will be in Plaquemine for annual job fair on Wednesday
PLAQUEMINE — On Wednesday, job seekers can meet with nearly 90 employers at the annual Career Expo and Job Fair in Plaquemine.
The Geaux Jobs Center partners with the Iberville Parish and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce to host the annual Career Expo and Job Fair, which brings employers and prospective employees together.
Last year, the event saw over 1,000 people attend. This year, more than 87 companies in various fields ranging from healthcare and education to law enforcement and government will have tables at the event.
The expo will be held at Carl F. Grant Civic Center on J. Gerald Berret Boulevard near Plaza Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers said early admission for veterans begins at 8:30 a.m.
Participants are urged to bring resumes and dress professionally. Anyone interested can sign up by scanning the QR code on the flyer.
