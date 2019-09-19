Dozens attend vigil at LSU after three students died separately

BATON ROUGE – In less than two weeks, three LSU students have died. None of the deaths are related, but classmates are still reeling from the loss.

“Obviously when any student dies it’s really tragic but to have so many dies in such a short time it’s really upsetting,” said Amber Munch a LSU sophomore.

Wednesday night, to remember and reflect, the student body held a candlelight vigil. President F. King Alexander spoke during the event.

“We are family from day one. That’s what this is all about,” he said. “Together we will get through this, but they are always in the hearts and souls, and the minds and prayers of LSU.”

Less than two weeks ago a PHD student was fatally shot working at a convenience store. Then, two more students died Tuesday. One died from his injuries in a skateboarding accident, and a woman was pronounced dead inside her dorm. Authorities haven't released what caused her death.

“It really bothers you that this happened and it’s really tragic,” said Deborah Robertson, a first-year masters student.

Dozens of students attended Wednesday’s vigil that lasted about 30 minutes.