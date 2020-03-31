59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD temporarily suspending ferry tolls

3 hours 33 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 4:34 PM March 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development is temporarily waiving fees for all ferries operating under the department.

DOTD announced Tuesday fees for the Plaquemine Ferry, Cameron Ferry and Duty Ferry will be suspended beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The suspension of fees is expected to remain in place until April 30, 2020.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days