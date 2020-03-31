59°
DOTD temporarily suspending ferry tolls
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development is temporarily waiving fees for all ferries operating under the department.
DOTD announced Tuesday fees for the Plaquemine Ferry, Cameron Ferry and Duty Ferry will be suspended beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.
The suspension of fees is expected to remain in place until April 30, 2020.
