67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD showcases proposed roundabout on La. Highway 73

2 hours 12 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025 Mar 26, 2025 March 26, 2025 11:47 PM March 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - Residents in Ascension Parish got a first look Wednesday night at DOTD's proposal to build a roundabout in the area during an open house at Dutchtown Middle.

Trending News

The roundabout would be built on La. Highway 73 south near Braud Road. It would eventually connect to Bluff Road. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days