DOTD: Plaquemine Ferry halting service Friday evening

Friday, July 12 2019
WBRZ Team Traffic

PLAQUEMINE - DOTD says the ferry service will be stopping Friday evening in preparation of Tropical Storm Barry.

Commuters can still use the ferry until 5 p.m. Friday, but crews will be docking the boat afterwards for storm safety.

The ferry will resume once the Coast Guard reopens river activity.

