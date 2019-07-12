DOTD: Plaquemine Ferry halting service Friday evening

PLAQUEMINE - DOTD says the ferry service will be stopping Friday evening in preparation of Tropical Storm Barry.

Commuters can still use the ferry until 5 p.m. Friday, but crews will be docking the boat afterwards for storm safety.

The ferry will resume once the Coast Guard reopens river activity.

Follow WBRZ on Twitter for more live traffic and weather updates.