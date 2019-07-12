87°
DOTD: Plaquemine Ferry halting service Friday evening
PLAQUEMINE - DOTD says the ferry service will be stopping Friday evening in preparation of Tropical Storm Barry.
Commuters can still use the ferry until 5 p.m. Friday, but crews will be docking the boat afterwards for storm safety.
The ferry will resume once the Coast Guard reopens river activity.
