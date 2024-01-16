19°
DOTD closes Atchafalaya Basin, Audubon bridges due to wintry weather

Photo: Ice on the road in Natchitoches Parish

BATON ROUGE - Monday evening, LaDOTD said Interstate 10 is closed in both directions from La. 415 (Lobdell) to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish.

DOTD also announced the Audubon Bridge Road along LA 10, between US 61 in West Feliciana Parish and LA 10 Business/LA 420 (Ferry Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish, is closed

Just before 10:30, DOTD closed I-49 in St. Landry Parish. Motorists are advised to detour utilizing La. 10 to U.S. 71.

Get the latest forecast from Storm Station meteorologists here. 

If travel is essential, DOTD urges motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions especially while traveling over bridges and elevated roadways and stay off the roads whenever possible.

DOTD crews will continue to monitor state bridges and roadways.

