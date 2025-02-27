66°
DOTD, Ascension Parish officials hosting March public meeting for La. 73 construction projects
GEISMAR — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Ascension Parish will host a public meeting in March to discuss plans for La. 73.
The two projects propose a new roundabout along La. 73 connecting the Bluff Road Overpass, and new U-turns on La. 73 at the I-10 ramp terminals.
The meeting will be held at Dutchtown Middle School along Old Jefferson Highway on March 26 inside the school's gymnasium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials said attendees can mail comments to the Ascension Parish Government's offices by April 9.
