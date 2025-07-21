DOTD announces nightly closures as crews install signage, fix pavement on La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge

PORT ALLEN — Commuters can expect major traffic disruptions on the Intracoastal Bridge on La. 1 later this week as work continues on the bridge replacement.

The La. 1 to I-10 eastbound exit ramp diversion will be closed Thursday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next morning.

Motorists can also expect alternating left and right lane closures on the La. 1 northbound bridge on Thursday and Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

"These closures are required to facilitate asphalt pavement repairs and the installation of temporary striping and signage," the Louisiana Department and Transportation said.

The project, which began in 2022, faced delays due to persistent issues with ground settling. Last month, the new southbound span of the bridge opened, marking a major milestone for the project.